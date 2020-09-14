Trump Republicans complicit in disaster

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A substantial part of Senator Daines' campaign advertising has contended that China lied about the coronavirus and Daines is going to hold China responsible.

We now know from a tape of President Trump's conversation with Bob Woodward of Feb. 7 that Trump was told by China's President Xi that the virus was spread by air, and was five times more deadly than the most "strenuous flus."

We now know that the liar responsible for the disastrous U.S. response to the coronavirus is Donald Trump. What will Senator Daines do to hold the real liar accountable? Nothing. Instead he will attend a fundraiser with Vice President Pence held by a couple of QAnon anti-reality conspiracy theorists.

While President Trump has continually lied to us that the virus is hoax, that it will disappear like a miracle and that young people are immune, not one Republican in Congress has done or said anything to hold him accountable. By their silence and inaction, they are all complicit in this disaster.

200,000 Americans have died and our economy is in tatters. The only way to hold those responsible to account is to vote every Republican out of office.

Richard Buley,

Missoula

