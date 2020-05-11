Trump Republicans' inaction allowed COVID-19 to wreck economy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I can’t believe the Missoulian would publish the kind of insane snake oil that is being peddled by Don Kaltschmidt, the chair of the Montana Republican Party (guest column, May 11). The man has the audacity to write that the Trump Republicans care about American workers when they force meatpackers to work in COVID-19 infested plants under threat of denying unemployment if the workers hesitate jeopardizing their and their families’ health.

Our own U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte co-sponsers a bill to track down any stimulus relief that might have gone to deceased COVID-19 victims. As far as the financial relief supplied by the CARES legislation, the Republicans intended only to aid big business and corporations until the Democrats held out for similar consideration for unemployed workers and truly small businesses. And Kaltschmidt decries that as catering to a left-wing agenda.

The Missoulian should be ashamed for providing a platform for such obvious crap. Kaltschmidt and his Republicans should merely be soundly defeated in November. Montanans need to remember the Hoover Republicans and how their inaction ushered in the Great Depression. Trump Republican inaction has allowed COVID-19 to do the same thing to the current economy.