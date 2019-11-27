When he calls himself a "very stable genius,” your president brings to mind Wile E. Coyote turning to look into the camera and identifying himself: “Super Genius!”
I can clearly imagine Donald Trump scrawling on a giant sheet of paper with a big orange crayon. He’s drawing the diagram for some convoluted Rube Goldberg-esque plot to corruptly coerce the Ukrainians to make up some dirt against Joe Biden, which he’ll use in his pathetic re-election campaign. He has his tongue poking out of the side of his tiny fish-like mouth. That’s concentration!
His diagram shows his deployment of the ACME Atomic jet-pack, various intermediate steps leading to his scrawl illustrating himself being crowned “Emperor of All Things.” The actual execution of his grand scheme ends with the jet pack sputtering out and he drops toward earth, culminating in a small cloud of dust on impact.
Particularly irritating is the fact that with all his criminal endeavors, Trump is as inept in that arena as he is as president. The United States deserves at least a Bond-villain-level criminal genius. What we actually have is a hapless dolt who thinks that when he closes his eyes he’s invisible.
Jerry O'Malley,
Missoula