Trump restoring constitutional integrity

Our president, Donald J. Trump, has done more than the prior four presidents to restore the integrity of our laws, according to the Constitution of the United States that all federal elected and state elected officials sworeto defend and protect against all enemies, foreign and domestic.

The Democrat Party seems hell-bent to destroy our Constitution.

Do the right thing, people. Vote to retain our republican form of government (Article 4 Section 4, Constitution of the United States). Or go quietly into those prisons and Hillary Clinton-style "re-education" camps — after which, please do not come knocking on my door for help.

Jim Greaves,

Thompson Falls

