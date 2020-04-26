Trump restoring constitutional integrity

Trump restoring constitutional integrity

{{featured_button_text}}

Our president, Donald J. Trump, has done more than the prior four presidents to restore the integrity of our laws, according to the Constitution of the United States that all federal elected and state elected officials sworeto defend and protect against all enemies, foreign and domestic.

The Democrat Party seems hell-bent to destroy our Constitution.

Do the right thing, people. Vote to retain our republican form of government (Article 4 Section 4, Constitution of the United States). Or go quietly into those prisons and Hillary Clinton-style "re-education" camps — after which, please do not come knocking on my door for help.

Jim Greaves,

Thompson Falls

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News