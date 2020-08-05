Trump rules with division, deception

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dave Lewis, on the Sunday, Aug. 2, Missoulian Opinion page, says that liberals fight Donald Trump (i.e. sacrifice "rule of law and safety of millions") because of Donald Trump's personality! He says to vote Republican to put conservative judges on supreme/federal courts. This after two supremes and Mitch McConnell's 200 are already installed. He says that unruly mobs with firecrackers are attacking armed police.

I am voting against his administration because it will kill over 200,000 Americans by incompetent, uncaring leadership on fighting the pandemic, followed by Republicans not supporting our citizens with sustained economic help after July. He placed unmarked federal storm troopers to route peaceful demonstrators in D.C., and intensified disruptive behavior with them in Portland.