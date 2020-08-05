Trump rules with division, deception

Dave Lewis, on the Sunday, Aug. 2, Missoulian Opinion page, says that liberals fight Donald Trump (i.e. sacrifice "rule of law and safety of millions") because of Donald Trump's personality! He says to vote Republican to put conservative judges on supreme/federal courts. This after two supremes and Mitch McConnell's 200 are already installed. He says that unruly mobs with firecrackers are attacking armed police.
I am voting against his administration because it will kill over 200,000 Americans by incompetent, uncaring leadership on fighting the pandemic, followed by Republicans not supporting our citizens with sustained economic help after July. He placed unmarked federal storm troopers to route peaceful demonstrators in D.C., and intensified disruptive behavior with them in Portland.
Trump calls peaceful demonstrations "domestic terrorism," and painted all Latinos as rapists/gang killers. He separates families at the border, an international crime against humanity. He colludes with Putin/Russia, weakens NATO and deserts Kurdish allies. Soldiers having "bounties" is OK. He attempts disabling intelligence agencies and made the Justice Department his personal law firm. He acquits friendly convicted criminals and punitively punishes enemies.
Trump rules with division/chaos/deception, after impeachment for attempted extortion. None of this is "personality" but rather rule of law violation/"norms" disintegration.
Michael O'Lear,
Missoula
