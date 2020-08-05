You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trump rules with division, deception

Trump rules with division, deception

{{featured_button_text}}

Dave Lewis, on the Sunday, Aug. 2, Missoulian Opinion page, says that liberals fight Donald Trump (i.e. sacrifice "rule of law and safety of millions") because of Donald Trump's personality! He says to vote Republican to put conservative judges on supreme/federal courts. This after two supremes and Mitch McConnell's 200 are already installed. He says that unruly mobs with firecrackers are attacking armed police.

I am voting against his administration because it will kill over 200,000 Americans by incompetent, uncaring leadership on fighting the pandemic, followed by Republicans not supporting our citizens with sustained economic help after July. He placed unmarked federal storm troopers to route peaceful demonstrators in D.C., and intensified disruptive behavior with them in Portland.

Trump calls peaceful demonstrations "domestic terrorism," and painted all Latinos as rapists/gang killers. He separates families at the border, an international crime against humanity. He colludes with Putin/Russia, weakens NATO and deserts Kurdish allies. Soldiers having "bounties" is OK. He attempts disabling intelligence agencies and made the Justice Department his personal law firm. He acquits friendly convicted criminals and punitively punishes enemies.

Trump rules with division/chaos/deception, after impeachment for attempted extortion. None of this is "personality" but rather rule of law violation/"norms" disintegration.

Michael O'Lear,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Policies need to change
Letters

Policies need to change

Are there any liberal Missoula officials with an iota of common sense? Our taxes increase with no say in how the money’s spent. Needless upgra…

The silence is deafening
Letters

The silence is deafening

Scandal fatigue. I had never heard of it before this current administration was in office and began committing scandal after scandal. Sometime…

Don't succumb to pressure
Letters

Don't succumb to pressure

Local members of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT) are going to businesses and "asking" them to post a Black Lives Matter (BL…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News