Remember the words of Abraham Lincoln while reading the Emancipation Proclamation: "Four score and seven years ago our fathers brought forth on this continent a new nation, conceived in liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men (and women) are created equal."
Today, under the co-called Trump administration, those words mean nothing. We don't welcome people to this country anymore, such as we did years ago when our ancestors came through Ellis Island. Now we meet them at the border and take their children away.
Our liberties and freedoms are almost gone in the U.S. We are now being run by the Nazis, KKK and the Mob, which in turn is run by Vladimir Putin and the Russian mob, and Donald Trump is their puppet.
The Constitution means nothing to these perpetrators. All they want is money, power and one class of people.
U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte are two good examples of this as they won't ever face their constituents to listen to their ideas. U.S. Sen. Jon Tester listens to the people and their ideas and gets things done to help people.
What Trump has done since he stole the election could and should be considered treason.
Michael E. East,
Missoula