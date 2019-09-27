The president asked a foreign leader to investigate his political opponent. He has admitted this. Forget that it may have been an act of extortion in withholding military funds. The simple, clear fact that he has asked for foreign interference in our election is enough to warrant impeachment.
The House needs to pursue this and make a determination as to his guilt. I have no doubt that the Senate Republicans, led by Mitch McConnell, will sit on their hands and this will go nowhere. Republicans seem to have completely abdicated any responsibility to uphold the law. They continue to excuse inexcusability.
And to the Donald Trump supporters out there, those supporters who are not part of the circus enthralled by his seductive charm, I ask you to please support your country and repudiate this bad man. You may have voted for him originally as a “breath of fresh air,” but if you’ll notice, you’ll find the air has become quite putrid.
Walter Max,
Alberton