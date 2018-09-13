When I lived for six years in a suburb of the city of Angels, Los Angeles, there were so many illicit drugs, especially pot and cocaine coming from Mexico, that it was dangerous to live there.
One day, my friends Craig and Mark and I took a short tour of “Tequillawanna,” Tijuana, Mexico. It was heartbreaking to see sad-faced, poor Mexicans trying to sell something to the Americanos coming across the border from San Diego.
Craig remarked that Uncle Sam should line up two Abrams tanks and do “Operation Barbarossa” all the way south to Terra del Fuego, the southern tip of South America, and we should annex all these lands into the USA.
We’ve realized that illicit substance use couldn’t be controlled in that territory. A police force huge enough to enforce that is impossible.
That’s why President Trump’s border wall is a great plan, the most necessary public works project American ever needed. It’s the main stop we have to take to keep American great and stop the “dope” from coming over and drug money from going south, a win-win project.
Lee Onishuk,
Missoula