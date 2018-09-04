President Trump is quite a character who’s not afraid to say what he means.
I went to design school in Pasadena, California, from 1981 to 1984. It was very disappointing because the school was decadent, as the administrators were “stylin’” on cocaine and making “cocaine decisions,” as Frank Zappa’s 1983 song parses it.
The tidal wave of “coke” and other drugs coming over the Mexican border was at is highest.
The Mexican border wall that President Trump advocate is the best, most needed expenditure of taxes we’ve ever had, as we’ve all known people who met ruin and death due to illicit substances.
But cutting off the “contraband river,” we can protect our people, and by cutting the flow of drug money, we can starve drug kingpins and break their demonic strangle hold, make life much pleasanter for honest people to the south. We can halt kidnapping of kids for abuse in child pornography or murder for the black market in medical transport organs.
If this “dope dam” cuts illegal transport to a mere trickle, it’ll be much more manageable.
Lee Onishuk,
Missoula