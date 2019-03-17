I am a federal employee, a firefighter for the U.S. Forest Service. The past few years have been extremely difficult for the wildland firefighters of Montana, with huge swaths of forest burned, structures lost and firefighters killed in the line of duty.
And now, President Trump's 2020 budget proposal seeks to harm us even further, by reducing the benefits given to us in return for risking our lives and measurably shortening our lifespans.
We do this job because we care about the land and the people.
To allow this bill to pass with the cuts in place would spit in the faces of the men and women who have already sacrificed so much.
D. Stadler,
Missoula