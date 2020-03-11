Trump's budgets slash critical programs

Donald Bergoust taking offense (March 10 letter) at a readers’ letter tagged “Real danger to US is Trump supporters” (March 5) is mistaken. Donald Trump presents a real and present danger to our democratic republic and our way of life.
Trump’s present proposed payroll tax reduction will be at the expense of Social Security and Medicare.
Every Trump budget scorns science with cuts to medical research, renewable energy and education, all the while denying climate change. Funding for arts and humanities is abolished. His budget proposals run roughshod over educational programs such as preschool, work study and grant support to help low-income families’ college hopes. Infrastructure needs suffer with cuts in the Department of Transportation and elimination of the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program.
Trump’s budget proposals are perverse in slashing programs for the nation’s most vulnerable by cutting infant nutrition, day care, public housing, Meals on Wheels and home-heating aid to the poor and disabled. Funding for public education programs are cut while charter/private-school vouchers are funded at the expense of public education.
Trump and his Republican buddies, contrary to campaign claims of supporting workers, cut support for health-and-safety regulations in mines and factories, worker’s rights provisions, and protections against wage theft.
Terry Hanson,
Miles City