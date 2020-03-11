Trump's budgets slash critical programs

Donald Bergoust taking offense (March 10 letter) at a readers’ letter tagged “Real danger to US is Trump supporters” (March 5) is mistaken. Donald Trump presents a real and present danger to our democratic republic and our way of life.

Trump’s present proposed payroll tax reduction will be at the expense of Social Security and Medicare.

Every Trump budget scorns science with cuts to medical research, renewable energy and education, all the while denying climate change. Funding for arts and humanities is abolished. His budget proposals run roughshod over educational programs such as preschool, work study and grant support to help low-income families’ college hopes. Infrastructure needs suffer with cuts in the Department of Transportation and elimination of the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}