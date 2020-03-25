Trump's decisions could cause deaths

Donald Trump just said that he wants "the country opened up and raring to go by Easter." He said by keeping businesses closed, we'll have a massive recession and that people would be "committing suicide by the thousands" as a result of this.

The scientific and medical experts have warned it's premature to even consider reopening businesses, becoming lax on social distancing or stopping the procedures currently in place designed to "flatten the curve" of this pandemic.

Trump’s narcissistic sociopathy makes him totally unfit for office right now. His unhinged, self-serving decisions could cause tens of thousands of preventable American deaths. Article 25 is there for a reason. Use it. Now.

Cindy Hockenberry,

Missoula

