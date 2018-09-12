In his letter of Sept. 5, Warren "Dite" Little says we should vote against U.S. Sen. Jon Tester because Donald Trump "sure has told us how he feels" about Tester.
I'd recommend that Little also forward his letter to other states where Trump has told us how he feels about their U.S. senators or Senatorial candidates: like Texas, where "Lying Ted" Cruz is running; or maybe Florida with "little Mario" Rubio; or Utah, where Mitt Romney drew Trump's wrath in the past? Oh wait, maybe he won't: they are all Republicans!
Guess politics makes strange bedfellows, and opinions change like a summer breeze.
Dick Mangan,
Missoula