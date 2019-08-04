There is a website, trumpgolfcount.com, that specifically follows Donald Trump’s excessive golf expenses. This site was established during the Obama administration to follow that president’s many golfing outings, which the Right vehemently focused on.
Among Barack Obama’s critics was one Donald Trump, who is documented to have tweeted 27 times against Obama's golfing outings. As is normal with Trump, hypocrisy reigns supreme.
Obama is listed as having golfed 306 times in 2,931 days he was in office. For Obama’s total travel costs for all travel in his presidency, a conservative news source determined he cost us $114 million. That comes out to cost about $39,000 per day in office.
Trump has reported to have spent about 92 visits to seven of his golf courses, which has cost the taxpayers $106 million for 921 days in office, or $115,000 a day on average for only golf.
The majority of Obama’s golf (80.1%) was played on military and public courses; however, all of Trump’s golf have been at private courses, only one not his own.
Obama probably played more golf than necessary, but Trump is certainly abusing his position blatantly with a little white ball.
Erwin Curry,
Missoula