I wonder how many others have been struck by the intensity of President Trump’s professed disgust at Joe Biden’s son landing a lucrative job at a Ukrainian gas company several years ago, for which he didn’t appear to have a whole lot of relevant experience. The president continues to hammer on young Biden as an opportunistic, undeserving, nepotism-seeking relative cashing in on his prominent father’s name and position for private benefit.
What strikes me as amusing here is the appointment of Trump’s own son-in-law, Jared Kushner, as “senior adviser to the president.” That’s a post that conveniently avoided potentially embarrassing Senate confirmation hearings, and came with a portfolio that includes negotiating a Middle East peace deal; heading the “Office of American Innovation;” reforming immigration; coordinating diplomacy with China and Mexico; solving the opioid crisis; and a host of other efforts.
And Kushner’s extensive experience and expertise, sufficient to leapfrog the cabinet officials involved and justify the nation’s confidence in him? Not so much, other than — just perhaps — his familial relationship with the First Daughter and her dad.
You have free articles remaining.
As with so many other things said and done by Trump these past years, the hypocrisy is breathtaking.
Mark Connell,
Missoula