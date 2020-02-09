Trump's only 'crime' is robbing Democrats

Article 2, Section 4 of the U.S. Constitution states: “The President… shall be removed from office on impeachment for and conviction of Treason, Bribery or other high crimes and Misdemeanors.”
Nancy Pelosi pompously proclaimed partisan impeachment for the president's perfidy, but no crime, a dangerous precedent. Congressional Democrats conducted a hate-filled, unfair impeachment inquiry, misrepresented the facts and have abused their power. No additional documents or witnesses can change those facts.
The president is only guilty of theft: he robbed Democrats, the Washington elite, socialists, globalists, the Deep State and lobbyists of political power; he has taken credibility from the mainstream media, all controlled by liberal Democrats, whose 98% anti-Trump propaganda would make China proud, thus legitimizing the term “fake news”; he robbed China of unfair trade practices and intellectual property theft; he took an unfair trade agreement away from Canada and Mexico; he robbed ISIS and Iran of their terrorist leaders; he has taken away the easy path to illegal immigration on our southern border; he removed the ability of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and other allies to avoid paying their fair share of defense costs.
Hopefully these “crimes,” despite obstruction and resistance, will continue.
Philip Barney,
Polson