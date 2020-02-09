Trump's only 'crime' is robbing Democrats

The president is only guilty of theft: he robbed Democrats, the Washington elite, socialists, globalists, the Deep State and lobbyists of political power; he has taken credibility from the mainstream media, all controlled by liberal Democrats, whose 98% anti-Trump propaganda would make China proud, thus legitimizing the term “fake news”; he robbed China of unfair trade practices and intellectual property theft; he took an unfair trade agreement away from Canada and Mexico; he robbed ISIS and Iran of their terrorist leaders; he has taken away the easy path to illegal immigration on our southern border; he removed the ability of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and other allies to avoid paying their fair share of defense costs.