Trump’s Pandemic 2020

My own pandemic-related unemployment lasted two and a half months, so far. How about you? Trump’s bungled the whole crisis, and is still waiting for it to “magically disappear.” Trump isn’t a leader. He’s a liar; over 20,000 demonstrable lies told to us. He’s lazy. He won’t read his daily briefings and won’t pay attention unless it entertains him. He’s unfit for the office. Trump is dangerous, a toy dictator.

I can accurately state that I can do a better job as President. You may not believe this but, I’m not the brightest bulb in the chandelier. But, I know enough to take an expert’s advice! Should we trust Dr. Fauci, or this credibly accused serial rapist on dealing with coronavirus?

He couldn’t do all this damage by himself. The GOP are equally to blame. Conspiring with foreign governments to influence another presidential election is welcomed by Republicans. They follow his idiocy and treason blindly. Except for Mitt Romney, none of them did their sworn duty to hold him accountable in the Senate trial to remove him from office. It’s not just Republican politicians.

170,00 Americans dead in Trump’s pandemic. Criminal negligence. Republicans – You are complicit.

Jerry O'Malley,

Missoula

