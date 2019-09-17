Subjects of possible abuse of power:
- Letting special-interest groups determine many members of the Trump cabinet.
- By fiat, reduced enforcement and cut regulations at the Department of Transportation, Food and Drug Administration, Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Forest Service.
- Grossly neglected expert advice then started a losing trade war with China. China will develop soybean trade with other countries. Taxpayers will continue paying for Market Facilitation Program farm trade losses. USA farm bankruptcies and suicides are increasing.
Please remember he:
- Expropriated $3.6 billion of USA tax revenue-supported military projects to build an unpopular wall.
- Vetoed the congressional vote to end U.S. involvement in the war in poor Yemen, with over 15,000 dead combatants, 5,000 dead civilians and 50,000 deaths from famine.
- Consistently alienates our international allies while treating dictators as an ally.
- His agents make deals with agents of the Putin oligarch crime network.
- Acting against our national interest, he favors wealth care, not health care.
- Avoids work and spends way too much time golfing and sniping on Twitter.
- Brazenly receives brazen emoluments.
- Wrongfully terminated James Comey. Purged Andrew McCabe. Muzzled Dan Coats.
Attorney General William Barr is building a bar between President Trump and congressional oversight.
Which of the above subjects should, or should not, receive timely constitutionally required congressional oversight?
Bob Williams,
Stevensville