On even days, I want Donald Trump voted out with a huge landslide. On odd days, I want Trump impeached and ignominiously tossed out of office along with the other three of the four clowns of the apocalypse of foreign policy, Mike Pompeo, Jared Kushner and John Bolton, who itch to have a war with Iran.
Considering the Democratic Party’s tendency to form a circular firing squad, impeachment could backfire. Mike Pence would be president. He would rise from sycophant-in-chief to the head cheese. Pence was governor of Indiana, has a somewhat organized mind and personality, and since he has demonstrated that his Christian ethics will not get in the way, could actually get something done to further the Trump agenda.
In Indiana he made a mess of the budget, dismantled pubic health programs, screwed up preschool education, tried to pass a disastrous religious freedom bill, which showed he is an ideologue without the character or intellect to heal the wounds inflicted by Trump and the silent Republican Party. Then he would run for president in 2020.
Maybe we should try to impeach them both! Of course next in line is the speaker of the House of Representatives. What goes around could come around.
Dick Hoskins,
Missoula