A recent (Jan. 17) Washington Post article describes a snarling tirade our IMPOTUS exhibited in front his military leaders on July 20, 2017. Trumps’ vitriol demonstrated how this president actually feels about military service and national security leadership.
Cadet Bonespurs did have some military experience while attending prep school at the New York Military Academy but never served our country afterwards. He’s privately expressed scorn for the military and some of its members like John McCain, whom he dismissed as a “loser” for getting captured and imprisoned following a combat operation in Vietnam.
Donald Trump doesn’t respect the military and believes most of its members are freeloaders who couldn’t make it in the private sector. He feels we should be making money off the deployments of U.S. soldiers. His true heroes are businessman (not women) like himself who make lots of money honestly or otherwise. Trumps’ management by intimidation leadership style reflects this ideology, which is why he’s enamored with those world leaders commanding authoritarian regimes.
In Montana, Trumps’ sychophants U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte share the same seasoning: Both are out-of-state billionaires with zero military service who truly believe The Donald is a wonderful leader.
Jim Hamilton,
Florence