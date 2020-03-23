Trump's sickening decision-making

Trump's sickening decision-making

Dear U.S. Sen. Steve Daines:

It seems to me that President Trump’s explanation that NBA players getting nearly immediate coronavirus tests while only 200 are available for American veterans as being “the way life is sometimes,” is not only stupid but indicative of a spoiled child’s solution to hardship.

Your blind support of President Trump and his sickening decision-making illustrates the poor quality of your decisions. American veterans and American citizens deserve better representation in our president and in the U.S. Senate.

Steve Harrington,

Seeley Lake

