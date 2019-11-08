Nationally, the word "treason" is being batted around like a wiffle ball by people on the left and in return from the right. Treason is defined in the Constitution and requires being in a war, declared by Congress, and in giving aid and comfort to the enemy.
Obviously, there is no actual treason happening, regardless of Donald Trump’s blatant aiding of Putin’s Russian Federation. And a Trump retort of "treason" as an impulsive political barb is even more absurd.
In 1949 there was a woman sentenced by Congress to 10 to 30 years in prison and fined $10,000 (the minimum fine) for treason. Millard Gillers, known as "Axis Sally," broadcasted to American GIs in Europe, as "Tokyo Rose" did in the Pacific, during World War II. Gillers, who was perhaps the victim of childhood abuse, was unapologetic for her performance, from skills gained from an American education, of treasonous acts for the love of a married German Nazi professor.
She never would admit in making 3,000 marks each month broadcasting antisemitic rants and talking of the GIs' unfaithful wives or girlfriends back home as treasonous. She eventually was able to redeem herself, but would never take responsibility for obvious treason.
Erwin Curry,
Missoula