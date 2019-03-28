I've been giving a great deal of thought about the wall Trump intends to build along the southern border. I hope he takes the following recommendations seriously.
1) Make the wall effective by employing a legion of archers to fend off serious assaults from the south. An unmanned wall will not stand up to invasion, especially if the enemy brings catapults, which could rain down stones and flaming balls of fire. Invaders might also bring siege towers and battering rams, and if we aren't ready to repel them, they will surely overrun our borders.
2) Boost our economy by starting up the manufacture of quality halberds, spears, maces, flails and battle axes.
3) Consider digging a moat with water diverted from the Rio Grande and the Colorado and fill it with alligators and piranhas.
These are just a few cost-effective suggestions. If we're going to spend $10 billion to build a wall, then we need to defend it.
Ronald Tobias,
Philipsburg