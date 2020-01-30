When Donald Trump was asked about Elon Musk recently at the meeting in Davos, this was his reply:
"Well, you have to give him credit. I spoke to him very recently and he's also doing the rockets. He likes rockets. And he does good at rockets too, by the way. I never saw where the engines came down with no wings, no anything, and they're landing. I said I've never seen that before. And I was worried for him because he's one of our great geniuses, and we have to protect our genius. You know, we have to protect Thomas Edison and we have to protect all of these people that — came up with originally the light bulb — the wheel and all of these things. And he's one of our very smart people and we want to — we want to cherish those people. "
If you aren't frightened that the speaker of these words holds the office of president of the United States of America, you should be!
Mari von Hoffmann,
Missoula