Trump serving capitalist interests

The idea of "laissez-faire capitalism" is equally as naive as the communist motto "to each according to his need; from each according to his ability." Both make an unreasonable assumption about the nature of human beings. That assumption being that humans will always act in the best interest of their fellow man.

President Trump has acted in the best interest of "laissez-faire capitalism," completely disregarding the the health and welfare of the general public in favor of unrestricted profiteering.

Regulations are for public protection. Corporate lobbies have spent billions of dollars to cast regulations and the people who would have them as "anti-capitalists" — even "communists" — and they have found a friend in Donald Trump. Donald Trump is a man who has never in his life had to worry about health care for himself or his family. He has never known or worried about hardship.

His administration has done nothing to protect the public against the historically devastating behavior of corporations. In Montana we have witnessed the effects of bad corporate behavior in towns like Libby, Butte and at Zortman-Landusky. If you think this is socialist blather, then by all means, vote for Trump.

Jim Watts,

Missoula

