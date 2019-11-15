Dear U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte:
Donald Trump should not only be impeached but also expelled from office. He is corrupt and dangerous.
The articles of impeachment should include every one of his alleged egregious malfeasances, illegal or otherwise: contributing money to his own campaign, obstructing justice on many counts, violating the emoluments clause of the Constitution, extorting Ukraine, falsifying business records and evading taxes. His many malfeasances may thereby be brought to the voters’ attention who, for all those reasons, may trounce him at the polls.
Trump makes our times perilous. He has twice expressed an interest in serving an extended presidential term. Throughout his presidency, he has more than adequately demonstrated his depth and breadth of pathological narcissism. Know that no lesser accolade than a Presidency for Life can satisfy his pathological narcissism.
I and other citizens are entitled to expect that every member of our House and Senate will do his or her duty regardless of party. You and they must transcend quotidian concerns and party politics and lead the nation to a Trump-free presidency. Please approach the speaker of the House to persuade Madame Pelosi to broaden the articles of impeachment.
Richard Friary,
Florence