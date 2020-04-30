Trump should demonstrate cure

Trump should demonstrate cure

Any time Donald Trump speaks we can be assured of having a "jaw dropping" enlightenment.

Now, he has cleared up the mystery of why no one saw him in classes or remember him on the college campus. The truth is, Trump was a medical school studying cures for infectious diseases.

If only he would call me, I am ready and willing to set him up at a tanning salon for UV rays and injections of Lysol. I believe he has figured out not only a cure for COVID-19 but a vaccine! Trump needs only to try this brilliant idea on himself to make history.

Patricia E. Waylett,

Missoula

