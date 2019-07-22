Why doesn’t Donald Trump go back to Germany and help fix the problems in a country that has a terrible history of genocide and warmongering? Trump’s grandfather was a criminal who illegally immigrated to America in order to avoid mandatory military service in Germany. These are the kind of people we do not need in America.
Trump complains all the time about America. He dislikes American values, such as welcoming people of all kinds to our country, addressing global warming, making treaties that promote world peace, and combating racism and misogyny. By his own account, Trump has sexually assaulted women. We do not want criminals like this in our country.
Melania Trump should go back to her country, too. She emigrated from Slovenia, which has a history of communism, socialism and corruption. She should take care of problems in her homeland rather than marrying a man who dislikes so much about America.
Susan Smith,
Portland, Oregon