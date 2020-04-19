Trump should just let experts speak

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

I am 72 and have many of the health ailments COVID-19 likes. I got a phone call today inviting me to be connected to an information meeting being done by phone with our governor, where he would answer questions regarding COVID-19 concerns. I listened for about a half hour, until my phone had a low battery, and listened to people from all over the state, Billings to Missoula, asking good questions and listening to Steve Bullock's honest and good answers.

I have listened to most all of Donald Trump's virus update meetings, and the two doctors there always gave important information. Trump gave confusing, unfactual information, as well as much campaign verbiage unrelated to the pandemic. Mike Pence gave surface praise to everyone and made dateline promises he couldn't keep. Trump disciple Bill O'Reilly said that most people who died so far probably were going to die soon, anyway (people like me).

Thank you, Governor Bullock, for leading our great state in this time of need. President Trump and Vice President Pence, please just let your doctors and other experts talk at these daily updates, and stay in the background, silent, arms crossed, and look presidential.

Michael O’Lear,

Missoula