Trump should not matter to Americans

Every place the Republican golfer and tyrant went, the virus also got to leap forward and infect many more people who came in contact with the unmasked masses. The ex-president spends his time alone. Makes me wonder. Now even Fox is not good enough for him.

Donald Trump is hiding on his golf course. We do not matter to him. So he should not matter to us. Send him money to refill his piggy bank. No money that you give will go beyond his wallet. He wants to let as many Americans die as he can. You help him, you can be proud to further his cause. Go for it.