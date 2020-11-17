 Skip to main content
Trump should not matter to Americans

Trump should not matter to Americans

Wear masks and social distance. This is easy. Letting your loved ones die is much easier. Do nothing.

Every place the Republican golfer and tyrant went, the virus also got to leap forward and infect many more people who came in contact with the unmasked masses. The ex-president spends his time alone. Makes me wonder. Now even Fox is not good enough for him.

Now he wants to bomb Iran. Really, a cool move. That will cost a great number of American lives.

Donald Trump is hiding on his golf course. We do not matter to him. So he should not matter to us. Send him money to refill his piggy bank. No money that you give will go beyond his wallet. He wants to let as many Americans die as he can. You help him, you can be proud to further his cause. Go for it.

Harold Stanley,

Missoula

