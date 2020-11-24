Trump should stay in White House

Quarantine everyone? I have to agree with Joe Biden on that issue alone and here is why: Donald Trump should stay in the White House until this whole coronavirus bug is gone. Yup, stay at home, and the White House is his home, so stay there!

Yes, and I want the police back to work, choice for schools for my grandkids, strong military, tough but fair president to represent America, good economy, keep doing what other past presidents only said they would do, and someone who cares about our future.

What future does the USA have with states harboring criminals, politicians paying to let criminals out of jail, selling and killing fetuses, stop educating our young people, shut down businesses, etc.?

How can any real American support that? They cannot! Only people trying to destroy this country can. History has proven that time and time again. Like they say, "you can't fix stupid."

Ron Albrecht,

Kalispell

