 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trump should stay in White House

Trump should stay in White House

{{featured_button_text}}

Quarantine everyone? I have to agree with Joe Biden on that issue alone and here is why: Donald Trump should stay in the White House until this whole coronavirus bug is gone. Yup, stay at home, and the White House is his home, so stay there!

Yes, and I want the police back to work, choice for schools for my grandkids, strong military, tough but fair president to represent America, good economy, keep doing what other past presidents only said they would do, and someone who cares about our future.

What future does the USA have with states harboring criminals, politicians paying to let criminals out of jail, selling and killing fetuses, stop educating our young people, shut down businesses, etc.?

How can any real American support that? They cannot! Only people trying to destroy this country can. History has proven that time and time again. Like they say, "you can't fix stupid."

Ron Albrecht,

Kalispell

 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
2
1
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden will destroy the economy
Letters

Biden will destroy the economy

A vote for Joe Biden will be a vote for economic disaster. During the final debate, he admitted he would ban fracking on day one of his admini…

Trump has done more than Biden
Letters

Trump has done more than Biden

I am responding to Mark Connell’s letter (Nov. 17), as he does not understand Donald Trump supporters. Connell evidently only watches CNN and …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News