Trump shows no respect for others

Norm Jackson (letter, Feb. 17) complains that Donald Trump does not get respect from Democrats.

Well. I think Jackson might agree that respect should be earned. Not just given. And I doubt Jackson can name three things Trump has done in three years that deserve a whiff of respect.

Beyond his daily lies, Trump has disrespected the military, the media, his own cabinet members, nonwhites, women and Congress. As well as any former ally who dares make one criticism of him.

Even the very office of the presidency itself, by his despicable actions every day.

Yet incredibly, Jackson writes, "Such disrespect (of Trump by Democrats) should cause every one of (them) to be voted out of office." Does not the same logic apply to Trump? By about a thousand-fold?

For Trump, respect runs only one way: to himself. He does not respect this country or any other countries (especially the "s---holes").