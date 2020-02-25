Trump shows no respect for others

Trump shows no respect for others

{{featured_button_text}}

Norm Jackson (letter, Feb. 17) complains that Donald Trump does not get respect from Democrats.

Well. I think Jackson might agree that respect should be earned. Not just given. And I doubt Jackson can name three things Trump has done in three years that deserve a whiff of respect.

Beyond his daily lies, Trump has disrespected the military, the media, his own cabinet members, nonwhites, women and Congress. As well as any former ally who dares make one criticism of him.

Even the very office of the presidency itself, by his despicable actions every day.

Yet incredibly, Jackson writes, "Such disrespect (of Trump by Democrats) should cause every one of (them) to be voted out of office." Does not the same logic apply to Trump? By about a thousand-fold?

For Trump, respect runs only one way: to himself. He does not respect this country or any other countries (especially the "s---holes").

Respect must be mutual. I cannot "respect" a coward (with his fake bone spurs). Or a name-calling bully. Or a repugnant serial liar. I'll bet any amount that, if Trump were a Democrat, Jackson would be demanding his impeachment

John Russell,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'Living in a liberal vacuum'
Letters

'Living in a liberal vacuum'

Dale A. Hanson (letter, Jan. 19), I can’t help living in a liberal vacuum, in a state built on agricultural welfare. Our predicament can mostl…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News