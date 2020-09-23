Trump sign thieves need counseling

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Do you have a teenage boy who was out late Sunday night, 2 a.m. on Sept. 21? He was wearing bright blue shorts that came almost to his knees. He stole a banner off my front porch and I almost caught him. He had his buddy park the car about a block away and they sped off. At 90 years old, I don’t run good.

A month ago someone stole the Trump signs off my lawn. A good neighbor spotted them and got the license plate number. The police located the guilty high school girl and the signs were returned.

The next weekend those were stolen again, along with two big 6-foot banners tied to my porch. One banner was for Trump and the other banner was "Defend the Police." I replaced the banners, at a cost of $130.

Monday morning, at 2 a.m., I nearly caught your son after he had stolen the police banner and ran with it. If by chance you do recognize the garb, please get your kid some counseling. I’ll try to get him sent to reform school if I catch him next time. I think he is graduating to felony burglary.

Warren Little,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1