Trump stayed silent on Russian bounty

This is sickening beyond words. As a military family and U.S. citizens, we are so angry.

Donald Trump in our White House as commander-in-chief, in charge of the safety of our young men and women in Afghanistan and elsewhere, was briefed on the Russian bounty on the heads of our troops even in 2019, and stayed silent — while continuing to invite former KGB killer Putin to the G7 conference.

Several Marines have been killed by the Taliban and the CIA have traced $500,000 from Russian banks for the bounty on U.S. troops. Families of our soldiers have called for investigations.

Is Trump an agent for Russia? He certainly is a complicit puppet. He needs to be removed immediately and tried for high crimes, including the deliberate denial of this out-of-control, deadly virus. He has put our country's security in terrible danger. He has the code for a nuclear attack. Did he give all our classified information to his friend Russian Putin?

Joseph Gervais,

Corvallis

