Trump stemmed river of illicit drugs

I am annoyed with people disparaging President Trump like a flock of bird-brained squawking parrots. I say that Donald Trump is the very finest chief executive the United States ever had!

I admire Trump's unabashed candor, and I especially advocate his heroic effort to stem the "Amazon River" of people-ruining, nation-destroying illicit drugs, which gets worse all the time and floods across our southern border. Having lived for six years near Los Angeles, a megalopolis saturated with every kind of "dope" the devil can devise, I've formed a ratio, although I'm not a mathematician. "Lee's ratio" goes thus: "The closer one lives to the southern border, the more apt a person is going to be to desire that border wall to be built."

Consider, pampered cavillers, that if you'd made such comments about "Comrade" Stalin in the Soviet Union as you heap on President Trump, you'd have soon found yourself in a dissident's camp, such as the infamous mines in eastern Siberia. When you snivel about amiable, avuncular "Uncle Donald," consider how safe and easy you feel here in America, unlike millions of folks who have been, and still are, tortured and killed for their beliefs and words in less hospitable lands.

Lee Onishuk,

Missoula

