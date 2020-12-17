 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trump still thinks he will prevail

Trump still thinks he will prevail

{{featured_button_text}}

One of the reasons I went to law school where I did was that I knew I would have Anthony Kennedy as my con law professor. Kennedy was the con law professor for the evening division. He was my con law professor from 1985 to 1986. I was able to serve extra active duty at Letterman Army Medical Center almost any time I wanted to. I retired from the reserves with over 6000 points because of that. Limbaugh was on one radio station KFBK and wrote a number of Op Ed pieces for the Sacramento Union Newspaper.

Kennedy gave interesting insights as to how the Federal Appellate system works. The circuit court justices have around 4 or 5 law clerks and the the Supreme Court Justices have more , I believe about 8 or 10. Roberts would have the most because he is the Chief Justice. Kennedy told us that there tends to be leaks either intentional or unintentional from the clerks. These clerks are each chosen by the individual justices personally. Most of the clerks are graduates of well known law schools and have the same political beliefs as the justices they work for. That is why President Trump is still confident that he will prevail. There is much going on behind the scenes here. Remember in about 4 or 5 states there were Trump electors sworn in in states that Biden supposedly won. I believe this whole thing will not be over until about Jan. 5, 2021.

Dr. W. David Herbert, 

Billings

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What an embarrassment!
Letters

What an embarrassment!

It turns out that outgoing Montana Atty. Gen. Tim Fox is a political hack. Fox recently joined the Clown Circus by signing onto a frivolous le…

Fox is an embarrassment
Letters

Fox is an embarrassment

Our current Montana Attorney General Tim Fox is an embarrassment to the citizens of Montana for blindly following the radical Texas clowns who…

A thank you to President Trump
Letters

A thank you to President Trump

It is the season to be joyous and thankful. I am thankful that 2020 is almost over and my thanks to you, President Trump. Here are my thanks to you!

How to explain lawsuit support?
Letters

How to explain lawsuit support?

Montana’s attorney general is about my age, and I, along with many, was very disappointed in the action he took part in joining with 16 other …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News