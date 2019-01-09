Our president, Donald J. Trump, is constantly, through his words and actions, "giving voice" to America and the world to some of the worst of human values, characteristics and behaviors.
And this is not just about Donald Trump. We each have the inner capacity to think, speak and act from fear, anger and attack. We also have the inner capacity to think, speak and act from reason, understanding and compassion. Everything starts from our choice of how we think. I find myself bouncing back for forth all the time. One minute I'm angry and blasting away, and the next I'm trying to remind myself of just what I'm talking about here.
The present situation in America is immensely dangerous. We have the president's strong bully pulpit voice constantly showing to many that thinking, speaking and acting out of fear, anger and attack is OK.
Donald Trump is stuck in this mindset. The hope is that this mindset is so obviously dangerous that the great majority of us are being motivated to think more clearly along the lines of reason, understanding and sensible actions.
Bob McClellan,
Polson