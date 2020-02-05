Trump successful - at bankruptcies

U.S. Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines, I ask that you be responsible and vote to convict and remove Donald J. Trump.

Recently, we have observed a faulty U.S. Senate trial that failed to provide full evidence of relevant documents and/or hearing all witnesses with direct knowledge of events. By the omission of forthcoming evidence advanced by the president’s counsel that could shed positive light on his actions, the president has declared his guilt. A fake trial, if you will!

On a positive note, what is Trump good at? Hands down, he is a successful American businessman at bankruptcies. He has set in motion the bankruptcy of the USA, and not just monetarily. Water, soil, air, public lands and other natural resources are the arteries, lungs and nutrient wealth of the earth. He has/is setting a course for the destruction/bankruptcy of our natural resources. A second term will allow him to complete this destruction. Poverty and sickness in the USA will follow.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Is your monetary wealth so important if your family, friends and neighbors are sick? If the earth is so sick it cannot support your wealth-making?

With national leadership, character matters. Trumps’ character is bad; he must go.

Jay Gore,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0