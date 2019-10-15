Your president is in deep trouble now. Wrap yourselves in the flag and wave your Bibles at us heathen liberals, progressives. “Communists” — really? Then turn out to support the treasonous colluder with hostile foreign governments to swing two presidential elections his way, the clown who blabs national security secrets to the Russians visiting the Oval Office, credibly accused serial rapist.
You love his “tough talk,” all that hot air. That’s to be expected from the bloated pig’s colon of a president you worship. None of that matters to you.
You’re willing to ignore all the evidence of Donald Trump’s collusion and conspiracy to alter our elections just because he is “your guy.” That sort of makes you an accomplice after the fact. Along with the thoroughly corrupt Trump administration, you are an enemy of American democracy.
You must have forgotten the difference between right and wrong. Trump’s corruption and criminality is what we’ve identified as “wrong” for as long as I can remember. Regardless if he’s impeached or not, there’s enough evidence of enough crimes to produce multiple indictments resulting in multiple convictions and many years in prison. He shames this country. So do you.
You enable a criminal.
Jerry O'Malley,
Missoula