Trump supporters can leave country

Occasionally, in past elections, when the losing party would not accept the results of the election, the winning party would tell them that if they didn't like the outcome they were free to leave the country.

I always found this sentiment to be somewhat trite — until now. 

Would all of you who really believe that Donald Trump won the election please get together and move to another country?

You can set up your own little enclave, make Trump your king, watch nothing but Fox News and commiserate on how the Satan-worshiping, pedophile, lizard people from the Deep State stole the election from you.

I understand that Guyana can be a very welcoming country and the Kool-Aid is always on sale.

For those of you who don't understand this reference just Google "Jim Jones/Guyana."

Please leave as soon as possible and let the rest of us try to heal our country.

Norm Meyers,

Florence

Catch the latest in Opinion

