Your racist president is not bright enough to realize how lacking he is. His presidency is a manure wagon. He rides it around the country, on the taxpayers’ dime, shoveling out his load while you scramble and scoop it up. Then you smile, wink and nod to each other like he just served you fresh-baked cookies.
Our identities are defined by the company we keep. Which is how we know that Donald Trump is a wealthy, crooked businessman who cheats on his wife with hookers. One of his BFFs is Jeffrey Epstein, the pervert who got a slap on the wrist from Trump’s guy, Florida State’s Attorney General Alex Acosta. He should have been sent to prison for multiple counts of child sex trafficking. For his favors Acosta was elevated to Labor Secretary by the credibly accused serial rapist in the White House. There is a stunning number of pedophiles and child traffickers among Trump’s personal and campaign associates. Chilling, in fact. But, you’ll dismiss these aberrations.
So, Trumpsters, do you feel any different knowing that the world sees that you are as without character, or morals, or credibility as the orange omadhaun? Hypocrisy: SOP for the GOP.
Jerry O'Malley,
Missoula