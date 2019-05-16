Bill of Frights of the Trumpites:
Article 1: Congress shall make no law abridging a president's right to enact pencil-thin religious tests on the public, demand an entertainment-based press, restrict free assembly outside his/her rallies, and deprive non-executive branches of their Constitutional functions.
Article 2: Congress may not limit the president's right to deploy weapons, troops and barriers to a free society outside, plus incite weapons violence inside, while raiding the people's budget.
Articles 3 and 4: Congress shall delegate to corporations the right to profit on information-gathering devices quartered in citizen homes, including reselling it for re-election purposes.
Article 5: The president is free of self-incrimination before Congress and its due process, free of his assets being known to curb his corruption. Trial by publicity qualifies towards double jeopardy.
Articles 6 and 7: President's counsel is empowered to prevent speedy trial before a jury of his peers, permitting claims of national emergencies, instigated wars and backlogged suits against subpoenas.
Articles 8, 9 and 10: The president is above federal law, the law of the states, and the people, so high bail and fines for he and his appointees accused of crimes — even impeachment itself — shall constitute unusual punishment subject to pardons.
Bruce Russell Sr.,
Missoula