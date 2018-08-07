Wow, I didn’t know the voters of 2,623 or more counties in America were so ignorant! Thanks, Beth Taylor Wilson, and your (July 26) guest column for enlightening me.
Now I understand that the reopening of plants all over America and the lowest unemployment in 40 years, the respect of the rest of the world, the highest stock market ever, the cementing of conservatism in the Supreme Court of the United States, and the renewed respect for our Constitution is merely a Donald Trump supporter illusion.
I wonder if you and yours drool while blubbering this unwillingness to accept how wrong you were about caring Americans electing someone who didn’t need the job, who wasn’t a professional politician and who only wanted to make America great again? And the Missoulian allowed you several hundred words to spew your invective. I’m embarrassed for you and our newspaper.
After the 1992 election, 15 of the 20 most manufacturing-intensive congressional districts in America were represented by Democrats. Today, all 20 are held by Republicans. I guess that’s because all you elite intelligent libs were doing such a great job for America? Or was it because all those folks are just so ignorant?
L.J. Martin,
Clinton