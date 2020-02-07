Trump supporters' mistaken identity

You aren't who you think you are, Republicans. You aren’t the party of patriotic defenders of country, constitution and rule of law. You are the problem.

You embrace and defend the credibly accused serial rapist Donald Trump. You are complicit in his rape of our democracy, our Constitution. His conspiring with Russia to swing the 2016 election was fine with you. His extortion of Ukraine to manipulate the 2020 election is fine, too.

You look at him as your hero. ”Billionaire.” Racist. Frightened hate-monger. And you devour Sean Hannity’s and the GOP propaganda machine’s (Fox “News”) lies custom-made to appeal to your own fears and hate. You’re not the free-thinking, rugged individualists you imagine; flag-draped, Bible-waving patriots! Nope. You’re dupes. Rubes. Marks.

Republican politicians fear you for their phony baloney jobs. Rather than risk your ire in executing impartial justice in Trump’s trial for removal from office, they abandoned the Constitution and law, refusing to see or hear any evidence that would convict your dictator/god. Another cover-up!

Jerry O'Malley,

Missoula

