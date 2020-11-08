Trump supporters need to 'man up'

I stayed up all of election night and saw the president denigrate the process and declare himself the victor. He demanded that the votes continue to be counted in races in which he was lagging behind, while also demanding that similar votes not be counted in races which he was then winning.

The ballots in question were legitimate mailed-in ballots authorized by their respective states. The counting of all such ballots — with proper verification — continued though after Donald Trump’s early morning press conference. I know because I watched the coverage.

Every state had previously indicated when such mailed-in ballots would be counted — some before the same-day ballots were counted, some after. Election workers labored into the night to do their jobs. There was no nefarious “ballot drop by Democrat states” — just ballots being counted as they had been during the evening.

Trump merely lost the several state contests — and, apparently, the election itself. He needs to man up — and his supporters should do the same. But, of course, you won’t.

James Wood,

Missoula

