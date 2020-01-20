Simplified arguments are the standard for the conservative mind. Good versus evil, black and white, etc. It seems that nuances cannot be processed.
I say this because it seems that the general opinion on the right is that the only thing which motivates Democrats is a hatred of Donald Trump. Now, to be totally fair, many Republicans in 2015 were saying the same things concerning Trump’s brazenness, crudeness and veracity. But as Republicans always do, they fall into their place, marching behind the most powerful.
I saw a meme today which showed the only thing the Democratic Party is, is a “hate fest” of Trump, while indicating a thriving economy, border security, trade deals now in place. I had to remind my Facebook conservative friend that over 260 pieces of legislation is on Mitch McConnell’s desk, and he will not debate any of it. I also asked him if he watched any debates and where he obtained his information.
This simplified impression of the left and center by the right is very detrimental. They do not allow themselves to analyze their opinions and beliefs in any meaningful way, by believing that only “Trump hate” is involved.
Erwin Curry,
Missoula