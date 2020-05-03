Trump supporters to test treatment?

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Our anti-science President Donald J. Trump has recently come up with two exciting and novel therapies to confront the coronavirus. First, he suggested ingesting or injecting disinfectants as a remedy. Then he points out that we should somehow internalize sunshine as a cure.

For the trials of the former, it should not be any problem enlisting the flag-waving faux-patriots who have endangered health care workers and themselves by massing together to protest current health restrictions. Load them up with Lysol and see how they do. As for the "sunshine cure," Vice President Mike Pence has been dispatched to Miami Beach to work on his tan.