Trump supporters to test treatment?

Trump supporters to test treatment?

Our anti-science President Donald J. Trump has recently come up with two exciting and novel therapies to confront the coronavirus. First, he suggested ingesting or injecting disinfectants as a remedy. Then he points out that we should somehow internalize sunshine as a cure.

For the trials of the former, it should not be any problem enlisting the flag-waving faux-patriots who have endangered health care workers and themselves by massing together to protest current health restrictions. Load them up with Lysol and see how they do. As for the "sunshine cure," Vice President Mike Pence has been dispatched to Miami Beach to work on his tan.

Hail to the chief! I just love his zaniness.

Paul Lynn,

Missoula

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fewer Confederate battle flags
Letters

Fewer Confederate battle flags

Recently I spent a few days at St. Peter’s Hospital in Helena and was dismayed to see a truck in the parking lot flying a large confederate flag.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News