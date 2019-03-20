Try 3 months for $3
Letter

Yesterday I saw the Twitter from Donald Trump intimating he had military, police and outlaw bikers ready to defend him from those who disagree with his presidency. Today Cable News mentioned it in passing. All that’s missing from that tweet is the dispensing of the brown shirts!

I am aghast. This morning every newspaper in this country, including this one, should have run the following headline: “President Trump threatens America.”

What are you waiting for, things to get worse?

Alan Gelman,

Florence

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.

Tags