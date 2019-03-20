Yesterday I saw the Twitter from Donald Trump intimating he had military, police and outlaw bikers ready to defend him from those who disagree with his presidency. Today Cable News mentioned it in passing. All that’s missing from that tweet is the dispensing of the brown shirts!
I am aghast. This morning every newspaper in this country, including this one, should have run the following headline: “President Trump threatens America.”
What are you waiting for, things to get worse?
Alan Gelman,
Florence