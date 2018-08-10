Donald Trump has said he would be "willing to shut down the government" if he does not receive the additional funding needed to build his "great, great" wall by this September.
I would have thought the supporters of Trump would have figured out that asking the president of Mexico if his country would pay for this wall before Trump got his base all riled up about it, would have been an intelligent thing to do. Of course Mexico said "no," and now Trump wants all of us to come up with an additional $25 billion, after he received $1.6 billion in March of this year.
If in fact Trump does hold the U.S. taxpayers hostage, and shuts down our government, in my opinion he will be showing all us his ultimate tantrum.
Kathy Belke,
Stevensville