Trump toadies disgraced Montanans

The recent Donald Trump-incited mob assault on the U.S. Capitol Building meets the federal statutory definition for domestic terrorism and insurrection. Trump's induced mob assault of the Capitol produced an American visceral reaction.

Trump thugs shocked the world as they stormed the Capitol while Congress was conducting their Constitutional duty. The world's oldest republic and our Capitol were figuratively violated and raped. We watched in horror as the mob of a lying tyrant temporarily prevented our Congress from certifying his loss and the electoral will of the people.

Abraham Lincoln, in his 1838 Lyceum speech, soberly warned against mob rule: "adherence to the U.S. Constitution is our political religion." Lincoln predicted that if our doom came, it would be from within, via domestic lawless mob rule. Tragically, last week Trump's thugs masquerading as patriots celebrated their flagrant desecration on the very altar of our democratic republic, the Senate and House chambers.

Montana's Greg Gianforte, Matt Rosendale and Steve Daines literally signed on with the Cruz-Hawley congressional insurrection to overturn the electoral will of Americans (Gianforte later accepted Joe Biden’s win). These three Trump toadies showcased their true colors as mob enablers. In doing so, they disgraced Montanans and need to be immediately removed from office.